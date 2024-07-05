The arrival of five new swimmers meant Buxton Swimming Club reached the landmark of 200 members.The arrival of five new swimmers meant Buxton Swimming Club reached the landmark of 200 members.
The arrival of five new swimmers meant Buxton Swimming Club reached the landmark of 200 members.

12 throwback photos taken across High Peak in June 2012

By Lucy Ball
Published 5th Jul 2024, 16:32 BST
A new month and a new set of memories unlocked – this time pictures taken across the High Peak in June 2012.

Take a look at these photos, remember the big news stories of the time and see who you can spot.

Junior members of Buxton Athletic Club who competed in the Great Hucklow fell race in June 2012. Photo contributed.

1. Junior runners

Junior members of Buxton Athletic Club who competed in the Great Hucklow fell race in June 2012. Photo contributed.Photo: contributed

Photo Sales
The Peak District String Orchestra with their award from the National Festival of Music for Youth. Photo contributed.

2. Award winners

The Peak District String Orchestra with their award from the National Festival of Music for Youth. Photo contributed.Photo: contributed

Photo Sales
Dawn Wainwright, of Overdale Veterinary practice, Buxton.

3. Cuddle time

Dawn Wainwright, of Overdale Veterinary practice, Buxton.Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Bill Weston opened the new Cote Heath Rec playground in June 2012.

4. New playground

Bill Weston opened the new Cote Heath Rec playground in June 2012.Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:High Peak