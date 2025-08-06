Dove Holes playgroup as Noah's Ark for Dove Holes Carnival. Photo RKHplaceholder image
Dove Holes playgroup as Noah's Ark for Dove Holes Carnival. Photo RKH

12 photo memories to take you back to August 2013 across the High Peak

By Lucy Ball
Published 6th Aug 2025, 15:41 BST
Here are some fabulous memories taken across Buxton and the High Peak in August 2013 but which can you remember?

Facepaint, football and fundraisers brought you all together but who can you recognise? Take a look and see.

Disley Show: Ava Cox, two and Eleanor Bowen, two both members of Tuesday Tots. Phot Lindsay Martin

1. The butterfly and the tiger

Disley Show: Ava Cox, two and Eleanor Bowen, two both members of Tuesday Tots. Photo Lindsay Martin

Buxton and High Peak Golf Club ladies team: Lisa Walker, Joanne O’Dwyer, Gill Morris, Janet Clark, Cheryl Scowen, Gill Godfrey, Linda Green, Liz Gee & Janet Gill.

2. Buxton and High Peak Golf Club

Buxton and High Peak Golf Club ladies team: Lisa Walker, Joanne O'Dwyer, Gill Morris, Janet Clark, Cheryl Scowen, Gill Godfrey, Linda Green, Liz Gee & Janet Gill.

Tresurer of Disley Show Peter Thomas looking blooming lovely. Photo Lindsay Martin

3. Bloomin lovely

Treasurer of Disley Show Peter Thomas looking blooming lovely. Photo Lindsay Martin

Zoe Fowell and John Bonsall with the Ravenstorr Herd Calves at Manifold Show. Photo RKH

4. Manifold Show

Zoe Fowell and John Bonsall with the Ravenstorr Herd Calves at Manifold Show. Photo RKH

