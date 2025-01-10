Take a look back through these throwback photos from life 12 years ago and see who has changed the most or who still looks the same.
1. What a cheesy pic!
Adrian Cartlidge and Alan Salt with their first batch of blue cheese. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick
2. Face Facts staff
Face Facts staff. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick
3. Top award for a top lady
School cleaner Mary Gerrard was awarded a British Empire Medal in January 2013. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick
4. Brave the shave
Sarah Price after her charity head shave. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick
