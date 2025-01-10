The Face Facts team. Photo Jason ChadwickThe Face Facts team. Photo Jason Chadwick
12 photo memories from January 2013 taken across the High Peak

By Lucy Ball
Published 10th Jan 2025, 15:54 GMT
Who remembers playing football for the U12s Chapel Team? Or does January 2013 take you back to being a brownie?

Take a look back through these throwback photos from life 12 years ago and see who has changed the most or who still looks the same.

Adrian Cartlidge and Alan Salt with their first batch of blue cheese. Photo Jason Chadwick

1. What a cheesy pic!

Adrian Cartlidge and Alan Salt with their first batch of blue cheese. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick

Face Facts staff. Photo Jason Chadwick

2. Face Facts staff

Face Facts staff. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick

School cleaner Mary Gerrard was awarded a British Empire Medal in January 2013. Photo Jason Chadwick

3. Top award for a top lady

School cleaner Mary Gerrard was awarded a British Empire Medal in January 2013. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick

Sarah Price after her charity head shave. Photo Jason Chadwick

4. Brave the shave

Sarah Price after her charity head shave. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick

