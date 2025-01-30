A snowy Solomon's Temple. Photo by Kate RaffertyA snowy Solomon's Temple. Photo by Kate Rafferty
A snowy Solomon's Temple. Photo by Kate Rafferty

12 of your pictures taken across beautiful Buxton and the surrounding area this winter

By Lucy Ball

Published 30th Jan 2025, 12:52 BST
Buxton is a wonderful place to live and we asked to see your winter snaps showcasing Buxton in all its glory.

With almost a hundred pictures sent in we picked some of the best photos to share with you.

Winter sunsets. Photo by Vicky Preece

1. Winter sunsets

Winter sunsets. Photo by Vicky Preece Photo: Photo by Vicky Preece

Snowy mornings in Pavilion Gardens. Photo By Kate Elizabeth Tickle

2. Snowy mornings in Pavilion Gardens

Snowy mornings in Pavilion Gardens. Photo By Kate Elizabeth Tickle Photo: Photo By Kate Elizabeth Tickle

Lamp post in the snow. Photo by Kate Rafferty

3. Lamp post in the snow

Lamp post in the snow. Photo by Kate Rafferty Photo: Photo by Kate Rafferty

Frosty Mornings. Photo by Hayley Harding

4. Frosty Mornings. Photo by Hayley Harding

Frosty Mornings. Photo by Hayley Harding Photo: Photo by Hayley Harding

