11 amazing restaurants that are perfect to visit this autumn across Derbyshire and the Peak District – ranked among the best by experts from the Good Food Guide

By Tom Hardwick
Published 1st Oct 2025, 16:31 BST
The Good Food Guide has ranked these restaurants as the best across Derbyshire and the Peak District – making them perfect places to visit over the coming weeks.

If you’re looking for somewhere to eat across Derbyshire and the Peak District, look no further than the places recommended by the Good Food Guide – ranging from gastropubs serving up modern British cuisine to high-end restaurants.

Every Derbyshire eatery listed by the Good Food Guide can be found below – will you be visiting any of these places over the autumn months?

1. Best restaurants across Derbyshire and the Peak District

These restaurants have been ranked as the best places to eat across Derbyshire and the Peak District - and are perfect to try this autumn. Photo: Brian Eyre

The Pack Horse at Hayfield has a “good” rating from the Good Food Guide.

2. The Pack Horse, Hayfield

The Pack Horse at Hayfield has a “good” rating from the Good Food Guide. Photo: Brian Eyre

The Tickled Trout was also listed as a ‘local gem’ by the experts from the Good Food Guide.

3. Tickled Trout, Valley Road, Barlow

The Tickled Trout was also listed as a ‘local gem’ by the experts from the Good Food Guide. Photo: Brian Eyre

The Prince of Wales at Baslow was rated as a “local gem” by the Good Food Guide.

4. Prince of Wales, Baslow

The Prince of Wales at Baslow was rated as a “local gem” by the Good Food Guide. Photo: Brian Eyre

