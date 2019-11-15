100 different gins on the menu at Buxton drinking festival

A drinking festival featuring more than 100 different types of gin is returning to Buxton.

The Gin Society Festival will be back at the Devonshire Dome for one day only on Saturday, May 23, 2020, and tickets are now on sale.

The popular event, which has been coming to Buxton since 2017, promises to offer over 100 different gins to sample, as well as more than 15 premium rums.

A festival spokesperson said: “If you haven’t experienced a Gin Society festival, you’re in for a treat – we’re in the business of creating a magical experience as you embark on your journey around the world of gin.

“The Gin Society Festival will take place within the fabulous setting of the Devonshire Dome - the perfect venue to spend four gin-fuelled hours.

“Join the gin party atmosphere and be spoilt for choice with over 100 carefully selected gins under one roof.

“To help set the party mood there will also be amazing live music, fabulous food and of course loads of fun.

“Dance the night away or make new friends playing giant Jenga.”

Throughout the day and evening, distillers will be sharing their skills in a series of gin master classes. There will also be classic street food and snacks to purchase separately, as well as a festival gin shop.

The Gin Society will be running two sessions: 12pm to 4.30pm and 6pm to 10.30pm.

Tickets are priced £12.50, which include the cost of your first drink, a keepsake glass and a metal straw.

Drinks are purchased with vouchers available in multiples of £5. Single gins or rums plus a mixer and garnish are priced £5, and prosecco cocktails are £10.

To buy tickets, search Buxton Gin Festival 2020 on eventbrite.co.uk.