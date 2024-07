New Mills One World Festival is one of the High Peak's most popular events.

The free open air festival, which celebrates the themes of peace, the environment, cultural diversity, community and world development, took place on Saturday July, 6 from 12 noon until 6 pm at High Lea Park, St Mary’s Road, New Mills.

Photographer John Fryer caught the action of the day but who can you spot in these photos?

1 . Protest banner A protest banner at the One World Festival. Photo John FryerPhoto: JOHN FRYER Photo Sales

2 . Spinning wheel At the spinning wheel. Photo John FryerPhoto: JOHN FRYER Photo Sales

4 . Around the world Around the world. Photo John FryerPhoto: JOHN FRYER Photo Sales