Pedestrians feel vulnerable on ‘danger’ High Peak road

More than 250 residents have signed a petition calling for a safer route along a stretch of road in Chinley that has become a danger spot for “vulnerable” pedestrians.

The petition, to the highways and planning departments at Derbyshire County Council and High Peak Borough Council respectively, voices concerns that there is no pavement from Fletchers’ Brew down to and over the Black Brook bridge.

Campaigners say this has been an issue “for some time” but has been brought to a head by a new planning application to build houses on Forge Hill at the bottom of Green Lane.

Users of the new day nursery on the Forge Road development have recently complained about how “dangerous” it is to try to walk up or down the lane with small children, a pram or both.

Edith Longden, a member of the local Focus Team and Liberal Democrats branch, said: “Anyone who walks that stretch of road will realise how vulnerable pedestrians feel.

“I am certainly not against the housing development as people do need affordable housing, but none of those road safety concerns have been addressed. It seems ludicrous to contemplate further development without making the access route safe for all road users.”

A spokesperson for Derbyshire County Council said the authority had not received the petition but “looked forward” to hearing residents’ concerns.

They added: “We outlined a range of measures to improve pedestrian safety along Green Lane which the housing developer must put in place as part of its planning permission to build on the Dorma site.

“These include speed humps and a pedestrian walkway marked on the road – similar to a cycle lane.”