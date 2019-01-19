Peak District roads reopen after snowfall

High-level routes in the Peak District have reopened following yesterday's snowfall.

Derbyshire County Council was forced to close the A53 Buxton to Leek road, the A54 Buxton to Congleton road, the A57 Snake Pass and the A537 Buxton to Macclesfield road (Cat and Fiddle) on Friday evening due to the wintry conditions.

The A53, A54 and A537 were all reported to be back open by around 11pm, with the A57 re-opening on Saturday morning.

What will the weather be like today?

A spokesperson for the county council said the roads were passable with care, and urged motorists to also beware foggy conditions on the higher routes.

Side roads and pavements in areas where snow has fallen, especially across the Buxton area, remain tricky to navigate.

As a result of the wintry conditions, Buxton's Saturday market has been cancelled.