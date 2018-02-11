Peak District road to close for three weeks due to landslip damage

An Ashbourne road will be closed for three weeks while essential safety work is carried out by Derbyshire County Council.

Maintenance staff will be carrying out extensive work on the B5056 between Bent Lane, Tissington Ford, and its junction with the A515 at Fenny Bentley from Monday, February 12.

The closure will allow for a three mile stretch of the road to be patched, which is prone to cracking because of its proximity to a landslip.

Councillor Simon Spencer, cabinet member for highways, transport and infrastructure, said: “Landslips are a long-standing issue on this road and periodically we have to carry out maintenance and repair work to keep the road useable.

“We appreciate that any road closure causes disruption but this is necessary work to keep the road safe. We will use the closure to carry out additional maintenance and reopen the road as soon as possible.”

The road is expected to reopen around Sunday, March 4, and council staff will use the opportunity to also carry out drainage and tree clearance works, and ground surveys to find a long-term solution to the historic landslip.

Signposted diversions will be in place. The diversion from Ashbourne is along the A515 to Newhaven, along the A5012 Via Gellia to Grangemill, the B5056 to the point of the road closure and vice versa.