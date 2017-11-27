Search

Patient thanks Stepping Hill Hospital with £500 donation to equipment fund

Nursing staff Steven Murphy, Beverley Murphy, patient Linda Carnall and consultant Dr Colin Kong.
A patient at Stepping Hill Hospital has donated £500 to help buy specialist equipment for the endoscopy service.

Linda Carnall, 61, from Whaley Bridge, underwent a colonoscopy test earlier this year, after a pre-cancerous growth was discovered. She is still under observation but thankfully has been given the all clear.

As a ‘thank you’ for the care she received, Linda and her husband Philip donated towards a new ScopeGuide medical device.

Linda, who is pictured with hospital staff Steven Murphy, Beverley Murphy and consultant Dr Colin Kong, said: “I wanted to thank them with this donation for the scope fund, so they can provide even more comfort and reassurance for patients in the future.”

The team needs £40,000 to buy the ScopeGuide. To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/scopeguidefund.