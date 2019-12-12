A packed British holiday jet bound for Spain has declared an emergency over France this morning.

The Easyjet flight from London to Valencia sent out an emergency ‘squawk’ earlier this morning.

Flight U28221, which took off from the UK at 8.30am and is due to land in Valencia at around 11.30am, declared the emergency near Poitiers in western France.

The twin jet engine Airbus A320-214, which has been in service for seven years, is believed to have signalled to make an emergency landing at an alternative airport in the area.

The plane has squawked a 7700 code – which means that the pilot has manually changed his transponder code from the one previously assigned for normal operations to alert ground radar crew to the emergency.

It is classed as the equivalent of an “SOS” radio transmission and it alerts air traffic control.