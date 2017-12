An ornament which was on top of a gas fire got too hot and the fumes set off the fire alarm.

Firefighters from Clay Cross went to Elvaston Road, North Wingfield at just after 11am today, Monday, December 11.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue said: “The alarm was operated due to fumes from a overheated ornament on top of a gas fire. The property was ventilated.”