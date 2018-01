A person was treated for smoke inhalation after a microwave meal over heated.

Today - Monday, January 15 - at 10.16am a firefighters from Matlock attended an incident involving over heated food in a microwave at Miracle Court, Bakewell.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews assisted the occupant and gave fire safety advice.

“The East Midlands Ambulance Service was also in attendance and treated one occupant with smoke inhalation.”