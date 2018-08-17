Outstanding A-level success for High Peak cohort at King's School

Academic high-flyers from Buxton and the High Peak have celebrated another bumper set of A-level results at the King’s School.

A stunning 40 per cent of all grades at the Macclesfield school were A* to A, with 75 per cent at A* to B and 92 per cent at A* to C.

Thirty six students achieved three A grades or better, with 31 students achieving the top A* grade in at least one subject.

King’s School Headmaster Dr Simon Hyde said: “It’s been another superb year. Teachers and students have embraced the new linear style of assessment and worked extremely hard to focus on success in their end of course examinations.

“Brilliant exam results are an important element of school life but we believe the opportunities King’s provides outside the classroom enable our students to meet all the challenges of university and beyond and will enrich the rest of the lives.

"Students this year are joining some of the country’s leading universities including Cambridge, Durham, UCL, Imperial, Bristol, Nottingham, as well as some outstanding musicians who are heading off to leading music establishments and a number of high-performing pupils heading off to join industry apprenticeships with top companies such as Rolls Royce, Ernst & Young and AstraZeneca.”

George Graham, 18, from Buxton, got three A*s and an A* in his Extended Project Qualification (EPQ) and will now go to Nottingham to read history, ultimately hoping for a career in law.

Maddie Dawson, 18, from Disley, who got two As, a B and an A* in her EPQ, will read chemistry with industrial experience at Manchester University, while Hannah Wilcock, 18, from Buxton, who achieved an A*, two As and an A* in her EPQ will read geography with study abroad at Newcastle.

After obtaining two A*s, an A and an A in her EPQ, Molly Bessell, 18, from Combs, will read architecture at Sheffield.

School Captain Lauren Hayward, 18, who got an A*, an A, a B and an A* in her EPQ, will read English at Birmingham, and Duke of Edinburgh Gold Award-winner Becca Austin, 18, from Whaley Bridge will read medicine at Leeds after she picked up an A* and two As.

Daniel Harrop, 18, from Buxton, who got an A*, two As and a B, will read economics at Leeds.

Dr Hyde added: “The High Peak has always produced some of our finest academics and again their results have been outstanding.”