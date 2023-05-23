Members of the senior wind band have been rehearsing with full-time players and performed a range of pieces, to the delight of shoppers and visitors to the town.

Organised by the Buxton ‘Our Street’ programme, with support from the Orchestras Live charity, this was the second time young performers have had the chance to work with professional musicians and to play together on the street. “It’s been fantastic” said Danny Riley, Peak District Music Centres Ensemble Director.

“[The children] have got so much out of it. It’s been really informative and helpful for them and they sound so much better for it now. It sounds amazing! This event has been a great success for the kids and there’s been a lot of engagement from passers by and the businesses around here.”

Classical vibes under the Canopy

Project facilitator Allie Spencer, added “I think what’s really interesting is how this has attracted such a wide range of ages, all stopping to listen. There are young children wanting to get up close to see instruments being played. Since Covid that’s not really happened. It’s a fabulous experience.”

The ‘Our Street' series of events is part of Buxton’s Heritage Action Zone Cultural and Community Engagement Programme which is set to continue until March 2024.

Peak District Music Centres musicians can next be heard perfoeming on 24th June, when they will be playing on the bandstand in Pavilion Gardens.

Young musicians from Peak District Music Centres perform with professionals from Northern Chamber Orchestra

All ages are entertained by the music.

Some sweet sounds in the sunshine

