News you can trust since 1852
Register
BREAKING
Captain Tom: daughter Hannah 'admits family kept money from his books'
SNP MP defects to Tories after claiming 'toxic and bully treatment'
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea
Ex-Barclays boss fined £1.8m by FCA over misleading links to Epstein
UK economy grew by 0.2% in August as service sector provides boost
Man dies after falling 20ft into dough machine at bread factory
A quirky offering from Dave Long shows an upside-down Butterley Reservoir near Ripley, shot through a glass sphere.A quirky offering from Dave Long shows an upside-down Butterley Reservoir near Ripley, shot through a glass sphere.
A quirky offering from Dave Long shows an upside-down Butterley Reservoir near Ripley, shot through a glass sphere.

Photos: Best of nature in our area gets a perfect showcase

Here is a round-up of the new batch of photographs sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]
By Steve Eyley
Published 13th Oct 2023, 00:00 BST

​​​Here is a round-up of the new batch of photographs sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]

Red admiral butterflies on ivy flowers feature in this lovely shot in Whaley Bridge by Di Howe.

1. Butterflies at the double

Red admiral butterflies on ivy flowers feature in this lovely shot in Whaley Bridge by Di Howe. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Regular contributor Irene Gilsenan sent in this lovely shot of a blooming hydrangea.

2. Purple patch

Regular contributor Irene Gilsenan sent in this lovely shot of a blooming hydrangea. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
A super shot from Iain Greenwood who was in the right place at the right time to snap the Northern Lights above High Tor.

3. Northern Lights

A super shot from Iain Greenwood who was in the right place at the right time to snap the Northern Lights above High Tor. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
​A lovely shot taken and sent in by Pauline Baines, showing the wonderful colours in the sky above Buxton.

4. IMG_4154.jpg

​A lovely shot taken and sent in by Pauline Baines, showing the wonderful colours in the sky above Buxton. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page