Opinion: Jon Pearce column: Investing in our NHS, our security, and our economy

Last week, the Chancellor delivered the Comprehensive Spending Review – a key moment and clear proof of this Government’s commitment to investing in Britain’s future. By taking tough but necessary decisions in the Autumn Budget, the Government has stabilised the economy and laid strong foundations for long-term renewal.

People across High Peak have every reason to welcome this Spending Review. It prioritises our national security, our NHS, and our economic future. It delivers record investment in the NHS, helping to increase appointments and deliver faster, more efficient care. Waiting lists are already at a two-year low and a 50% increase in the NHS technology budget, alongside wider reforms, will cut waiting times further and improve patient care.

Unlike the Tories and Reform, this Government is not backing away from net-zero – because we know it’s the only way to bring energy bills down for good. This review backs net-zero projects across the UK and reaffirms the Warm Homes Plan to upgrade millions of homes, including here in High Peak. That means lower bills, warmer homes, and less harmful greenhouse gases warming our planet.

Energy security also means national security. After years of decline under the Conservatives, this Government is rebuilding our armed forces. We’re delivering an £11 billion real-terms increase in defence spending, with £600 million more for our intelligence and security services. At a time when threats from states like Russia and Iran grow, we are investing in the people and hardware needed to keep Britain safe.

High Peak MP Jon Pearce

I’ve long championed the need to invest in skills and opportunity for the next generation. The Government is acting – with record funds for apprenticeships and training; transformative nursery support; and investment to fix crumbling classrooms. That’s how we will help more young people thrive and adults retrain and succeed.

Transport investment is also at the heart of this review. £2 billion will improve roads, rail, and buses across our region. Northern Powerhouse Rail – once just a slogan – will now become a reality. It has the potential to better connect High Peak to the North, unlock jobs and growth, and tackle deep-rooted regional inequalities.

The priorities of this Spending Review reflect the priorities of working people in High Peak and beyond. After the lost decade of austerity, this Labour Government understands that investing in our NHS, our security, and our economy is the only way to ensure a better, more prosperous future for us all.