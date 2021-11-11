Robert Largan column: We must keep remembering many heroes from our area

To mark the occasion, the Speaker of the House of Commons has created a new Garden of Remembrance. Here, for the first time, Members of Parliament from all 650 constituencies can come together to participate in a collective act of Remembrance.

After speaking with local branches of the Royal British Legion, on Tuesday I laid a wreath in honour of Derek Eley, who sadly passed away this year aged 103.

Born on November 18, 1917, Derek grew up in Chapel-en-le-Frith and left school at the age of 16 to begin work at Ferodo.

Robert Largan, High Peak MP.

In May 1939, with Europe teetering on the brink of war, Derek, together with 40 of his co-workers, volunteered for the Territorial Army. Four months later, and with just two weeks training under his belt, war was declared.

On his 22nd birthday on November 18, 1939 , Derek landed in France with the ill-fated British Expeditionary Force.

Whilst there, Derek fought to maintain the defensive perimeter during the Battle of Dunkirk, providing cover for the ‘Little Ships’ who bravely rescued Allied soldiers pinned down on the beaches.

Managing to escape Dunkirk, Derek then went on to serve in Palestine, Egypt, and Italy. The Italian campaign witnes sed some of the most ferocious fighting. For his ‘gallant and distinguished services’, Derek was awarded the British Empire Medal in July 1945.

‘There are so many untold stories and individual sacrifices that we will never know. We will remember them’, says Robert Largan MP.

Returning home, Derek was a formidable force locally. A staunch Derby County fan for over 89 years, Derek also helped to found Chapel Football Club and served as president of the Royal British Legion.

The people of Chapel were rightly proud of him. I am pleased he got to see Eley Way built in his memory in 2017.

But Derek’s story is one of millions. My own grandfather served in the Second World War, in the battle for Caen and during Market Garden, in the attempt to relieve the British paratroopers at Arnhem.