Letter: You really couldn't make it up when it comes to council's actions

I am sending this regarding our illustrious High Peak Borough Council resolving that the Fairfield Road area in Buxton is an air quality management area and will provide a solution to overcome the high volume of traffic using it.
By Chris Palmer
Published 16th Nov 2023, 00:00 GMT
This is the same High Peak Borough Council that has proposed to build hundreds more houses in Fairfield and Hogshaw, and extend the Fairfield industrial site, meaning hundreds more vehicles, ALL converging onto their new roundabout and then onto - would you believe – yes Fairfield Road.Hypocrisy or what!

Chris Palmer

High Peak

A reader has written in to talk about getting frustrated at some of High Peak Borough Council's decisions.
