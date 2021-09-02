Letter: Wrong place to hold town's food event

The Old Hall and the five-star Crescent Hotel must have had some complaints, and nearby houses must have been affected by the noise.However, my main concern is for the state that the previous grassed areas have been left in. In several areas, there is no grass left - just soil. This has really spoiled the appearance of the gardens and will take time to recover.Can the organisers of the event or the gardens let us know how they plan to put the grass back to how it was before the event?

Another site on the edge of town with parking needs to be used next year and not a Grade-II listed public park.

Name supplied

The Pavilion Gardens in Buxton.

Derbyshire

