Letter: Wrong move to cut aid to countries worse off than us

He reiterated this view on the world stage at the G7 summit in Cornwall last week.

A friend’s daughter from Chesterfield, Nicola Sansom, set up a charity to do just that. S.A.L.V.E. International was founded 13 years ago and has been raising funds in this country and supporting street connected children in Uganda to help them reconnect with their families and access education to give them some hope for the future.

During this time, they have enabled hundreds of children to escape from the dangers of street dwelling.

A reader is concerned that the Government has cut aid for a project in Uganda.

At the beginning of this year, they applied for their first grant from the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office specifically for girls’ education.

The project in Uganda was granted £49,958 and work was due to start in July. This grant has now been cut in its entirety, at a time where Covid lockdowns are increasing poverty and pushing more children to the streets.

Many MPs, including those on the Government benches, have expressed great concern that, at a time of crisis, particularly in Africa, ‘Global’ Britain should choose this moment to cut aid to people far worse off than anyone in this country.

Can Robert Largan join others in asking the PM to ensure his fine words before the world in Cornwall are borne out in actions in Africa?

Andy Parker

Buxton

