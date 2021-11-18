Letter: Would you be willing to make room for Fringe participants?

After two Covid-affected years, we expect the 2022 Festival to be the vibrant, varied and colourful showcase for the creative arts – and for Buxton – that we all know and love.

What readers may not know is that some of our local supporters offer very reasonably priced accommodation in their own homes to performers and back stage crew.

This makes the Fringe a much more affordable venture for so many of our acts.

Volunteers are wanted to provide a room for performers and crew at next year's Fringe festival, says a letter writer this week.

If you would be interested in offering a room or rooms to participants during the Fringe, do please contact me at [email protected] and I will be happy to discuss your entry in the list of accommodation for next year’s festival.

Graham Jowett

Buxton

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.