Yes, he mentioned some tiny glimmers of light in the darkness, but he also ignored the herd of elephants in the room.

Our NHS is under threat like never before. It has been underfunded since 2010 and is being systematically privatised. Our care homes face a massive hike in the cost of energy, with the consequence that many will close, thereby placing the NHS in an even worse position.

Energy and food prices are soaring with shortages commonplace. Our supply chains are frequently dysfunctional. Businesses do not get their energy bills capped. Ten-fold increases are on the way.

A letter about the cost of living crisis.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What are business owners supposed to do? Pass the increased costs onto their customers? Many of them will close.

Inflation is forecast to reach 18 per cent early next year and too many people will not be able to keep warm or feed themselves and their families. The Government’s response to all of this? As usual, BSE: Blame Someone Else.

Why is this happening in one of the wealthiest countries in the world? The richest in our society have an addiction to greed. Their addiction is facilitated by sycophantic politicians who do their bidding, take their donations, then ignore the needs of ordinary folk.

And where was Mr Largan’s Government while the crises intensified? On holiday! For several weeks ‘no-one was available for comment’!

Millions of people are very anxious about the next few months. Their mental health and well-being are under threat. Our society teeters on the edge of collapse. Enough is enough. We need a lot more than glimmers Mr Largan.

Stuart Graham

Whaley Bridge

For another Buxton Advertiser letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.