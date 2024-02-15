Letter: Wonderful memories of my childhood make me fear for today's kids

Our PlayStation was the green fields and contact with Mother Nature. We could play out at night, unlike today when crime rates are high and an overworked police force are unable to protect citizens to an acceptable level.Violence was not commonplace and good manners were generally in evidence.We could travel to Sheffield and have no fear of people we would pass in the street.I loved the company of a Jamaican Methodist minister who visited our local chapel. An interesting man. I had paper rounds at morning and night, and never had a bad experience.My reward was money in my pocket that was honestly earned. I walked to school in all weathers. No vehicle carried me or my friends.Teachers were respected and obeyed. Yes, some things are seemingly better today, but in my opinion not the quality of life experienced in the years following the Second World War.Yes my childhood was wonderful and promotes good memories, and fears that today’s children miss out on the important issues in life.