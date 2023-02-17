But last week, a bizarre offering overstepped rationality by accusing the Tories of “currying hatred and contempt” for large sections of the public.

Its author is welcome to his fantasies, but I believe most decent Labour supporters are appalled by the hatred and contempt within their own ranks.

With every government, there’s a scoresheet of good and bad, but the electorate often forgets the good.

In the present case, that may include the £400bn borrowed to fight the pandemic by developing a world-leading vaccine, supporting furloughed workers’ salaries, and sustaining the NHS through the crisis.

Then there’s been the £100bn budgeted to help households with their energy bills and the inflation-matching support for state pensions and people on benefits.

On the bad side, many would list the lying and idiocy of Partygate, and the pitiful failure to resolve the social care crisis (for which the last Labour regime must share the blame).

If the Tories are to win next time, they must overcome the powerful mantra of ‘It’s time for a change’ and the reality of having lost their two biggest vote-winners, Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn.

It remains to be seen, though, whether enough people will vote for a Labour Party leadership that has climbed into bed with far-left trade union leaders, while being unable to explain what a woman is.

Martin Cutts

Whaley Bridge

