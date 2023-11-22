Letter: Will our world ever be able to experience total peace across the globe?
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Victory In Europe celebrations were in full swing, and in the centre of London the exuberant crowds were going wild.Both civilians and Forces personnel were busy revelling in the emergence from years of death, destruction and wholesale slaughter that inflicted the nations while Hitler stalked our planet.
Inhibitions were discarded! Complete strangers embraced, kissing and hugging, grateful that after years of global mayhem they were still alive. In the euphoria of victory, nimble, athletic types shinned up lamp posts, or climbed statues to get a bird’s eye view of the multitudes dancing on the roads below or performing the conga on the pavements.
Advertisement
Advertisement
In spite of all the ongoing efforts to girdle our globe with peace, our planet seems to be terminally diseased with wars and rumours of wars.
Will there ever be a time when the whole world is permanently at peace? Biblical prophets speak of ‘one to come’ who will successfully arbitrate lasting peace between all nations.Peace in human hands is always in jeopardy. Only a Divine Hand can reconcile all the differing, fragmented pieces of our ‘jigsaw humanity’, interlocking the nations in one glorious and harmonious picture of completeness.
Rev Ken Calder
By email
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this story. While I have your attention, I also have a request to make.
I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.