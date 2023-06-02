News you can trust since 1852
Letter: Why vote against protecting our environment?

The headline news has been recently that the Government has decided not to repeal all of retained EU legislation by the end of this year.
By Rachel Purchase
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 17:20 BST- 1 min read

A victory for common sense you may think, as many of these laws give us vital protections.

For example relating to our working life and the environment.

However, what hasn't been made so clear, is that the Government is actually still on a wrecking mission.

A reader says they feel let down by MP Robert Largan over a vote on environmental issues.A reader says they feel let down by MP Robert Largan over a vote on environmental issues.
A reader says they feel let down by MP Robert Largan over a vote on environmental issues.
In the Commons last week, the Tory party refused to accept the Lords' amendment 15 to the Retained EU Law Bill which was trying to maintain vital safeguards around environmental protection and food safety.

Our Tory MP, Robert Largan, who so trumpets his supposed love of our environment, was one of the Tories who voted not to accept these protections.

Can he explain why we should no longer protect our environment or bother about maintaining high standards in food safety?

Rachel Purchase

Buxton

