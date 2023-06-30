​This plan between Derby University and the High Peak Borough Council to turn over our student halls for this use, strikes me as having merit for investigation from at least two perspectives.

The earliest public reference a friend of mine can find for this plan locally is March 8.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This should have given the candidates standing for election in May, plenty of opportunity to debate this prior to their election in May.

"The apparent secrecy around what is already a matter of concern isn't remotely confidence inspiring.", says a reader, of High Peak Borough Council.

But the council waited until after the local elections to drop this bombshell. WHY?

I was standing as a local council candidate for Reform UK and would most certainly have campaigned on the strength of rejecting these proposals had I known about them at the time.

If they have been silent on this, it begs the question, what else have they kept hidden from the electorate?

Advertisement

The same friend says that according to Home Office data, a town the size of Buxton should receive around only 40 displaced people, which is far less than the 288 proposed!

Advertisement

The apparent secrecy around what is already a matter of concern to local residents like myself isn't remotely confidence inspiring.

Melandra Smith

Buxton

For another local letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Advertisement

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.