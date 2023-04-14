Letter: Why the extra cuts for those who are vulnerable?
Our social services for the disabled and the elderly are desperately underfunded, and in 2021 the Tory Government promised to increase the social services budget by £500million a year.
But now they are poised to cut that extra funding by a half, to £250m.
Could our MP for High Peak, in his next weekly article for the Advertiser, explain the reasoning behind this devastating cut?
Roger Cooper
Buxton
