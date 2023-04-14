But now they are poised to cut that extra funding by a half, to £250m.

Could our MP for High Peak, in his next weekly article for the Advertiser, explain the reasoning behind this devastating cut?

Roger Cooper

Social services have had their funding halved for the disabled and the elderly.

Buxton

