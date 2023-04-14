News you can trust since 1852
Letter: Why the extra cuts for those who are vulnerable?

Our social services for the disabled and the elderly are desperately underfunded, and in 2021 the Tory Government promised to increase the social services budget by £500million a year.

By Roger Cooper
Published 14th Apr 2023, 10:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 12:53 BST

But now they are poised to cut that extra funding by a half, to £250m.

Could our MP for High Peak, in his next weekly article for the Advertiser, explain the reasoning behind this devastating cut?

Roger Cooper

Social services have had their funding halved for the disabled and the elderly.
Buxton

