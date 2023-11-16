Letter: Why do we allow people to exploit society's advances for their own greed?

It really does expose to me how really out of touch MPs are with the general population.There are thousands who are struggling to feed their families. There is intense pressure on them at this time of the year to spend unavailable money to make sure their children can have a present from Santa at Christmas.I can guarantee that George, Charlotte and the other young Royal will not want for anything they desire.I know money doesn’t come into the equation if a member of the monarchy becomes ill. So there is financial inequality, health inequality and opportunity inequality.Given the political leanings of the Labour leader, is anyone convinced a Labour Government will address these areas of inequality – because I’m not.When there have been massive advances in all areas of technology, why can’t we provide people with the things they need, rather than allowing people who are exploiting these advances for financial gain to satisfy their greed.