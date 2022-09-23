Letter: Whose side is the new PM actually on?
Our new Prime Minister’s support for households during the energy crisis, while welcome, will ultimately have to be paid by us, since she declines to tax the energy producing companies currently raking in millions in excess profit.
Now she is going to allow bankers to award themselves unlimited bonuses.
The Chancellor, an ex-banker, says this will promote growth but sensible financial commentators disagree.
The Conservatives’ Brexit forced many banks to relocate to the EU so the only companies likely to be attracted by Truss’s unlimited bonuses are high-risk ones that would land us in the same state as 2008.
Meanwhile, essential workers are pilloried for fighting for pay awards that are still less than the current rate of inflation.
The average household in the UK now has a worse standard of living than one in Slovenia.
The poorest people in Ireland are 63 per cent better off than here.
Whoever’s side Liz Truss is on, it certainly isn’t mine or yours.
A Girolami
Harpur Hill
