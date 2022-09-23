Now she is going to allow bankers to award themselves unlimited bonuses.

The Chancellor, an ex-banker, says this will promote growth but sensible financial commentators disagree.

The Conservatives’ Brexit forced many banks to relocate to the EU so the only companies likely to be attracted by Truss’s unlimited bonuses are high-risk ones that would land us in the same state as 2008.

"The average household in the UK now has a worse standard of living than one in Slovenia", claims one reader.

Meanwhile, essential workers are pilloried for fighting for pay awards that are still less than the current rate of inflation.

The average household in the UK now has a worse standard of living than one in Slovenia.

The poorest people in Ireland are 63 per cent better off than here.

Whoever’s side Liz Truss is on, it certainly isn’t mine or yours.

A Girolami

Harpur Hill

