All parties in Parliament march in lockstep to the bidding of the World Economic Forum (WEF) which meets annually in the Swiss resort of Davos and comprises lords of technology, billionaires, oligarchs, and the present political class.

All current parties permit mass immigration; the sending of our industries abroad; making us as un-self-sufficient as possible; government unaccountable to the public; political correctness/wokery run rampant.

They use each crisis to effect a massive transfer of wealth and power from the peoples of the western democracies to themselves, their cronies, and flunkeys in the media and education.

"The WEF's aim is to make a world where 'ordinary people have nothing and are happy'", says a reader.

They tell themselves this is for our benefit, but somehow it is we who are in due course to do without journeys by car and air, and all manner of labour-saving devices; we who will be required to live on a strange diet to reduce carbon emissions. They will continue to travel by private jet, motorcade, have washing machines and robust traditional menus at their banquets.

The WEF's aim, expressed openly by founder Klaus Schwab, is to make a world where 'ordinary people have nothing and are happy'. They are already advanced on the road to the first of those objectives but I do not see where the happiness comes in.

Peter Scott

Buxton

