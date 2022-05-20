At home, it is failing to provide enough help to those in most difficulty with the rising cost of living, both young and old.

Children are growing up in levels of poverty that will affect their life chances forever, yet the Government refuses to re-instate the £20 increase in Universal Credit that would help.

When the winter comes, more older people are going to be forced to choose between heating and eating. With inflation being forecast to reach up to ten per cent this year, the three per cent increase in pensions will leave older people well short.

A reader feels that Boris Johnson's Government is currently lacking in compassion

Elsewhere this Government refuses to treat refugees compassionately, firstly by closing off legal routes of arrival in the UK (except for small numbers from Syria and Afghanistan) and then branding some of those who arrive through other routes as criminals.

Most recently, in spite of fine words in support of the people of Ukraine, unlike almost all of the rest of Europe, this Government insisted Ukrainian refugees should require visas before entry, causing added distress and frustrating the efforts of people here who wanted to welcome those from Ukraine.

We are compassionate people with a Government that does not reflect that.

Martin Willey

Buxton

