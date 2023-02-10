I want to go to a manned till, to pass the time of day with the sales assistant and be able to pack my purchases as they come through.

I know a lot of people feel this way and will soon not bother going in those stores where companies expect us to do the job of their staff – for nothing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

S Bolger

A reader would like to see more manned tills.

By email

Advertisement

Advertisement

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.