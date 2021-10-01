Letter: Where are the statues for our true wealth creators?

At school, we were taught about the signing of the Magna Carta in 1215 but it had nothing to do with working people, who had to wait 600 years before there was limited franchise for men only, and a further 100 years before universal franchise.

We were taught King Alfred burnt the cakes but not that the peasants’ life expectancy was 20 years shorter than the nobility.

The Union of Great Britain is praised, but Scotland and Wales were taken by force (a verse of the National Anthem states ‘rebellious Scots to crush’ and the Statute of Rhuddlan 1284 defined Wales as ‘annexed and united’ to the English Crown).

The tales of voyages of discovery neglected to mention that violence, disease and inequality led to a 90 per cent decline in the Aboriginal population in Australia or the massacre of a peaceful gathering at Amritsar, India, in 1919.

In 2013, compensation was paid to Kenyans for tortures carried out during the Mau Mau uprising.

While it is illegal to enter a person’s home, steal their money and kill the inhabitants, it is considered praiseworthy to invade a country, and rob them of their land, religion, language and culture.

Workers create wealth by their toil and not hereditary monarchs, dukes and lords who profit from it.

Where are the statues to the wealth creators?

Carl Pinel

Chapel-en-le-Frith

