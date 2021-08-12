Letter: When will the Government finally get serious on climate change?

It was in extraordinarily poor taste, making a mockery of the communities left to rot by the Tories once the mines had shut, communities still waiting to discover what Johnson’s mythical levelling up actually means.Compare and contrast this with Keir Starmer who represented the NUM in court over the pit closures.Meanwhile, Alok Sharma, minister for COP26, has prepared for the conference by flying around the world to 30 countries while backing plans for new oil and gas fields in the North Sea.It is astonishing that this Government is still trying to bat away climate change with bad jokes and empty soundbites. When will they take it seriously?

A Girolami

Harpur Hill

It was in extraordinarily poor taste, making a mockery of the communities left to rot once the mines had shut, says a reader's letter this week.

