Carl thrives on socialising and mixing as people who know him will tell you.

He has missed out on so much now it’s just on Zoom, as he and dad are not technology wise.

He asks about Alderbrook every day and the people there, even his key workers. It's heartbreaking having to lie to him and tell him he’ll be able to go back one day, in the hope it won't turn out to be bad news.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A letters features a family's plea to keep Alderbrook Disability Centre in Chinley open after cuts to its services.

He couldn’t cope if he thought he couldn’t go back to Alderbrook.

Carl loves music (playing and singing), playing basketball and football, which I help run and coach, and he loves the Mencap Saturday Club - all social events that weren’t possible in lockdown. He gets so much from activity and social interaction, but all the main services have closed in the last three years.

My dad used to constantly ask what was happening with Alderbrook, and rarely got a reply, or felt he was being fobbed off when he did.

The turning point for us, was when Carl got totally frustrated and hysterical and wouldn’t let my dad or me near him, so the police had to come out.

Only then did social services get involved and Carl was eventually offered two days a week at Bright Opportunities in Buxton. It’s a good outlet for him, but there aren’t the facilities that Alderbrook has, and there’s no transport provided, so it’s almost a two hour round trip twice a day for my dad and that’s taking its toll on him, as he’s nearly 80.

We have to prevent Alderbrook being next on the list for cuts as the nearest centre is Chesterfield and that's just too far. There are lots of students with special needs at Peak School for whom Alderbrook would be the next step, but there would be nowhere for them.

I feel Derbyshire County Council are not being clear with the parents, service users and their own staff - we all need assurance Alderbrook won't be closing, and for how long we are being asked to suffer without it.

We feel disregarded and forgotten about for nearly two years now. It's totally unacceptable especially when schools, colleges and universities are back up running, including Peak School. If this was a mainstream school still closed to a vast majority of pupils, there would be an uproar. It is disgusting what is happening.

What with the stigma on mental health everyone is or knows someone who is struggling like myself.

At least I know and understand what has happened over the last two years, but for those like my brother with learning difficulties/disabilities who don’t understand why it’s happening, what they’re going through is ten times worse.

They are not able to speak for themselves and it seems they are being ignored and pushed aside when they need all the help they can get.

Well enough is enough! We as families and friends of the many people who need Alderbrook are now speaking up for those who don't have that voice and WE WON'T BE GOING AWAY ANYTIME SOON!

Garry Greenall