What have we become when ordinary people are unable to afford the price of a spud?

The Conservative Government is telling us that inflation will halve this year. But even should it drop to zero, that wouldn’t bring food prices down.

They would simply stay at their current extortionate level.

Buxton Morrisons is offering a free baked potato and beans to anyone who mentions Henry at the cafe.

And inflation isn’t dropping to zero. Food prices are currently rising at a staggering 19 per cent. Milk is up by 40 per cent, cheddar by 48 per cent. The cost of a weekly grocery shop is rising at its fastest rate since 1977.

We can no longer blame Putin (internationally, energy and food prices have fallen). Neither can we blame wages.

Growth in annual earnings is still well below the rate of price rises.

In real terms, wages are undergoing a steep and unprecedented decline, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

What we have is ‘greedflation’: runaway profit margins for big business - mobile providers, energy companies, supermarkets, car dealers and food manufacturers.

The Government insists we must suffer wage restraint but I feel it turns a blind eye to price gouging. Meanwhile, people in Buxton will keep struggling to afford a baked potato.

A Girolami

Buxton

