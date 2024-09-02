Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

I've recently returned from a week at Butlin’s at Skegness with my family.

We've been going there since my eldest grandson was aged one and he's just had his 17th birthday.

My daughter and I travel there by train from Chesterfield, while my son and his family travel by car from Worksop.

My son drops his family off at Butlin’s and then picks me and his sister up from Skegness railway station.

A reader has written in with a train-related issue.

We always use the same trains - 9.52 service from Chesterfield to Nottingham and the 10.46 Nottingham to Skegness service.

I'm 71, visually impaired and also have mobility problems, so for the last few years I've booked assisted travel. This is always excellent. We also used this service for my late husband as he used a wheelchair in his later years.

The main problem is always with the Skegness train. The train is usually about 75 per cent full when it leaves Nottingham. It stops at a few minor stations with the next major stop for Skegness being Grantham.

When we leave Grantham on an August Monday, the train is always full, with many passengers having to stand all the way to Skegness. A few passengers sometimes alight at Sleaford to change trains, and sometimes a few alight at Boston.

I'd estimate 90 to 95 per cent of the train's passengers are Skegness-bound and almost all are holidaymakers, a situation the train company must well be aware of.

The main problem is the lack of space for not just luggage but also wheelchairs, walkers and baby buggies too. Every person going on holiday has luggage and families with young children will have buggies too.

Yet the service providers don't seem to be able to grasp this fact!

Often, as soon as we alight at Nottingham, we are able to board the Skegness train straight away. This year, although we were among the first to board, it was evident the luggage capacity was woefully inadequate.

My daughter was able to put one case in the overhead storage, but there wasn't room for the second case.

The only other place we could have put the case was in the carriage aisle, where it would have been in everyone's way!

Oh, for the capacity of the luggage van I remember from the 1960s!

Jane Smith

Walton