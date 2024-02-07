Letter: What exactly is it that politicians don't get about climate change?

This flooding obviously increased massively in just over a month. What is it that most politicians in most countries don’t understand about global warming? Are their countries not affected by flooding? Do they live in houses on stilts or on the tops of mountains?They talk about ‘phasing out’ fossil fuels and other pollutants. Don’t they realise the planet is a living thing and can be destroyed? They also talk about achieving ‘net zero’ by 2050. Will the planet survive until 2050?How many more homes, families and businesses are going to have their lives destroyed by flooding while politicians bury their heads in the sand?Don’t they know sand is washed away by water? It may be more beneficial to the planet if politicians were ‘phased out’ with immediate effect.