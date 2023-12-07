Letter: What a wasted opportunity from those at the top of cricket
That victory provided an opportunity to capitalise on that success to develop the 50-over format in the future.
So what happened? The top administrators of the game, in their infinite wisdom, wasted this unique chance by relegating the format to a 2nd XI status competition in England.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sports administrators have much to answer for, in this case opting to promote The Hundred competition, clearly their pet project, behaving like a child would with a new toy.
So all we can do now is mull over the debacle of what was our recent defence of the 2019 triumph. A golden opportunity has been squandered.
A Oldfield
By email
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this story on our website.
In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also purchase a copy of our newspaper.