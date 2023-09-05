News you can trust since 1852
Register
BREAKING
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners

Letter: We’re taking steps to help restore some kindness and care

I am writing about Robert Jenrick MP’s order to paint over children’s cartoon murals at UK asylum intake centres.
By Muhammad Hamid
Published 6th Sep 2023, 00:00 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

It’s been a month since our campaign to restore the cartoons launched. We won’t give up on this issue and I wanted to explain why.A cartoon mural could provide a moment of escape for a child during a distressing time.This was taken away from them - and we can’t ignore this.The cartoons have become symbolic of immigration policies that fail the most vulnerable in our society - and with no benefit.The Government said cartoons were “too welcoming” - then that they were not “age-appropriate”. But its own inspection reports show that young children pass through these centres. We need to set things right and show these children that we see them.To readers who support the Cartoons Not Cruelty campaign, sign our Change.org petition.It’s already backed by 120,000 people.We’re taking steps to get cartoons to children ourselves to help restore some kindness and care and make sure this situation never happens again.

Muhammad Hamid

Derbyshire

'A cartoon mural could provide a moment of escape for a child during a distressing time', says a reader this week.'A cartoon mural could provide a moment of escape for a child during a distressing time', says a reader this week.
'A cartoon mural could provide a moment of escape for a child during a distressing time', says a reader this week.
Most Popular

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

Thank you

Related topics:Robert JenrickGovernment