Letter: Wells Dressing fete was a great success
Thank you for posting your article about the Taddington Wells Dressing, Flower Festival and Fete (August 19).
Our Wells Week has finished and we are delighted to say that it was a great success.
The Wells Dressings and flower displays were appreciated by a large number of visitors from near and far.
A very enjoyable week that also raised much-needed funds for the local church!
Thank you for your support.
Dave Graham
Derbyshire
