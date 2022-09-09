Our Wells Week has finished and we are delighted to say that it was a great success.

The Wells Dressings and flower displays were appreciated by a large number of visitors from near and far.

A very enjoyable week that also raised much-needed funds for the local church!

A letter of thanks regarding Taddington Wells Dressing.

Thank you for your support.

Dave Graham

Derbyshire

