Letter: Wells Dressing fete was a great success

Thank you for posting your article about the Taddington Wells Dressing, Flower Festival and Fete (August 19).

By Tracy Smith
Friday, 9th September 2022, 10:00 am

Our Wells Week has finished and we are delighted to say that it was a great success.

The Wells Dressings and flower displays were appreciated by a large number of visitors from near and far.

A very enjoyable week that also raised much-needed funds for the local church!

A letter of thanks regarding Taddington Wells Dressing.

Thank you for your support.

Dave Graham

Derbyshire

