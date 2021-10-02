Letter: We will monitor how best to protect our native wildlife

Pheasants are not native to the UK and, thanks to legal challenges from Wild Justice, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs has, this year, introduced some restrictions on release numbers in order to protect native wildlife. We'll be monitoring how that goes.

Some pheasants end up in the human food chain and most are shot with lead ammunition. Lead is a poison and the Food Standards Agency recommends that pregnant women and young children avoid eating game meat shot with lead.

Wild Justice is pressing the FSA to introduce proper health warnings on game meat and proper testing of lead levels in such meat.

Calls are being made for the FSA to provide proper health warnings on game meat due to the potential use of lead ammunition.

Chris Packham, Ruth Tingay and Mark Avery

Wild Justice

