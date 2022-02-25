The cuts to the Handy Van service in particular will have a huge impact. It is also a false economy, because supporting people to live independently in their own homes is a much more efficient use of money than paying for them to be in residential care.

Families often do not live locally as they have moved away for work, making these services a real help to a lot of people.

This policy is short-sighted and will just pass the cost onto to other public sector bodies.

Cuts by the county council will have a devastating effect on those who wish to live independently.

It’s time we had joined-up thinking on how to support our increasing numbers of elderly people.

Paul Beers

Buxton

