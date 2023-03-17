From the onset, one of the main concerns by people who voted for Brexit was controlling our borders and up until now the Conservative Government has totally failed.

In fact, in stark contrast to any control, we have huge numbers of people coming to the UK to settle via legal routes.

Our borders are wide open, and as a sovereign nation we have every right to protect our citizens by protecting our borders.

A reader feels something needs to be done about our open borders.

We all witness the consequences of such numbers coming here, such as our civil service being unable to process such huge numbers of asylum applications.

Small boat crossings need to be stopped and people smugglers’ operations crushed, it’s the only way forward.

Our country is always generous to genuine asylum seekers such as Ukraine, but refugees from Ukraine have presented documentation to prove who they are, not thrown passports and ID away before getting here.

Labour still has no solution nor will to stop the small boat crossings. Extending our processing departments is not a solution to stop the boats and will cost taxpayers indefinite amounts of increased funding.

I think it is time for our borders to raise the drawbridge.

P. Garden

Derbyshire Brexiteer

