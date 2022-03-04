I take my young grandchildren regularly. The eldest has now started primary school, and the grounding she received gave her a head start.

She developed a love of books from her toddler stage and a real hunger for stories.

Her reading and writing skills are way ahead of her age, and we still visit the library after school and during the holidays (at her insistence!).

A reader is concerned about Hayfield library's possible closure.

Her younger sister is now at the stage where she can toddle up the steps to the library with the same enthusiasm.

To think future generations will not have this asset to enjoy fills me with sadness.

To close the library will deprive them of a vital stage in their development and will be a disaster.

Please keep this valuable community asset.

Catherine Hughes

Hayfield

