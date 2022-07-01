On the one hand, in Greater Manchester, Mayor Andy Burnham is pushing to bring forward plans to cap bus fares, meaning adult fares across the ten GM boroughs may soon be no more than £2 per ride, or £5 for a day’s worth of journeys.

On the other hand, cuts have been announced to key bus routes in High Peak, including the TransPeak service from Buxton to Derby, and the 199 from Buxton to Manchester Airport.

Burnham is able to cap fares - as well as make other decisions - because he recently won his campaign to bring bus services in the region back under public control, a campaign I have long supported.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One reader isn't happy about the service from their bus provider.

Passengers in High Peak, meanwhile, are still at the mercy of bus companies’ decisions, based on profits rather than the public good, and the county council is not currently considering a move towards the model employed across the county border.

I would urge local councillors to look at the example set by the Better Buses campaigns in Greater Manchester and West Yorkshire, and move towards a bus service for High Peak that truly serves residents.

Claire Vibert

Marple

For another Buxton Advertiser letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.