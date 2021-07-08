Letter: We have been humbled by this support for festival

We are also blessed with the fantastic Festival Fringe, which opened on Wednesday.

We have been humbled by the support we’ve received in ensuring we can have a festival this year, but it has been no small task to mount such an ambitious series of music, literary and opera events whilst navigating the ever-shifting sands of Covid.

Guidelines will mean reduced audiences and a reiteration of the ‘hands, face, space’ mantra but I’d encourage everyone to seek out something at this year’s Festival and Fringe.

Buxton International Festival is all set to open, writes one reader.

Tickets are still available, so join us to be surprised and delighted by experiencing live performances once again and be proud to have played your part in supporting these important venues, artists and institutions we’re so fortunate to have here in Buxton

Pete Spriggs

Chairman, Friends of Buxton International Festival

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.